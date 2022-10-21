Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O. Box 21605 Roanoke, VA 24018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $142.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.21%), MSFT(6.15%), and BRK.B(3.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 65,808 shares in NYSE:HIG, giving the stock a 2.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.08 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $65.61 per share and a market cap of $21.20Bil. The stock has returned -8.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 56,696-share investment in NYSE:MS. Previously, the stock had a 2.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.29 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $76.6 per share and a market cap of $129.76Bil. The stock has returned -21.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 29,928-share investment in NYSE:TGT. Previously, the stock had a 2.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.1 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $154.4 per share and a market cap of $72.07Bil. The stock has returned -37.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-book ratio of 6.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 98,968-share investment in NYSE:PHM. Previously, the stock had a 2.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.06 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, PulteGroup Inc traded for a price of $36.59 per share and a market cap of $8.47Bil. The stock has returned -25.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 14,228 shares in NYSE:PH, giving the stock a 2.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $270.64 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Parker Hannifin Corp traded for a price of $259.91 per share and a market cap of $33.39Bil. The stock has returned -11.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Parker Hannifin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

