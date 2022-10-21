MCIA Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $191.00Mil. The top holdings were EFV(9.70%), RSP(6.86%), and EFG(6.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MCIA Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

MCIA Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:HDV by 169,265 shares. The trade had a 8.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.83.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $96.16 per share and a market cap of $12.24Bil. The stock has returned 1.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.84.

The guru established a new position worth 7,368 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $378.38 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $302.38 per share and a market cap of $140.58Bil. The stock has returned -52.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-book ratio of 10.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.70 and a price-sales ratio of 8.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 14,501 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.08 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $131.53 per share and a market cap of $353.49Bil. The stock has returned -61.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 14,123 shares in NAS:ABNB, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.83 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $117 per share and a market cap of $74.82Bil. The stock has returned -31.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.54, a price-book ratio of 14.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.92 and a price-sales ratio of 10.74.

During the quarter, MCIA Inc bought 22,164 shares of BATS:EFG for a total holding of 167,527. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.57.

On 10/21/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $73.38 per share and a market cap of $8.72Bil. The stock has returned -31.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.93.

