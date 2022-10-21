Claybrook Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $157.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(8.55%), QQQ(5.21%), and NRK(4.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Claybrook Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Claybrook Capital, LLC bought 6,814 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 30,540. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/21/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $269.11 per share and a market cap of $146.83Bil. The stock has returned -27.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

Claybrook Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PNF by 203,587 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.7.

On 10/21/2022, PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund traded for a price of $8 per share and a market cap of $62.82Mil. The stock has returned -33.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.85.

Claybrook Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SNSR by 26,741 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.66.

On 10/21/2022, GLOBAL X FDS traded for a price of $25.7 per share and a market cap of $262.63Mil. The stock has returned -30.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, GLOBAL X FDS has a price-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

Claybrook Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DTEC by 18,355 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.27.

On 10/21/2022, ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF traded for a price of $31.5806 per share and a market cap of $113.69Mil. The stock has returned -37.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

The guru established a new position worth 17,015 shares in AMEX:UTG, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.64 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Reaves Utility Income Fund traded for a price of $25.96 per share and a market cap of $1.78Bil. The stock has returned -16.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Reaves Utility Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-book ratio of 0.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 108.87 and a price-sales ratio of 28.51.

