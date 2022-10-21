COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $196.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHO(26.64%), IVV(6.22%), and SPTM(4.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 154,753 shares of ARCA:SPTM for a total holding of 185,539. The trade had a 3.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $45.13 per share and a market cap of $5.30Bil. The stock has returned -17.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.16.

During the quarter, COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 137,388 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 1,082,614. The trade had a 3.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.77.

On 10/21/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $47.96 per share and a market cap of $10.12Bil. The stock has returned -5.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHV by 94,623 shares. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.22.

On 10/21/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $60.44 per share and a market cap of $9.06Bil. The stock has returned -12.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RSP by 29,854 shares. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 10/21/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $129.9 per share and a market cap of $28.21Bil. The stock has returned -16.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DVY by 25,780 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.53.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $109.72 per share and a market cap of $19.97Bil. The stock has returned -5.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

