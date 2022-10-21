PSI Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

13059 W. Linebaugh Ave Tampa, FL 33626

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 771 stocks valued at a total of $190.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(9.57%), SPLG(8.61%), and USMV(4.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PSI Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PSI Advisors, LLC bought 250,560 shares of NAS:QYLD for a total holding of 250,751. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.27.

On 10/21/2022, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF traded for a price of $15.88 per share and a market cap of $6.30Bil. The stock has returned -20.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a price-book ratio of 5.62.

During the quarter, PSI Advisors, LLC bought 110,861 shares of ARCA:FDL for a total holding of 123,361. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.34.

On 10/21/2022, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund traded for a price of $33.93 per share and a market cap of $3.43Bil. The stock has returned 4.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

During the quarter, PSI Advisors, LLC bought 77,335 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 389,580. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $42.97 per share and a market cap of $13.40Bil. The stock has returned -17.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

PSI Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:RDVY by 58,743 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.79.

On 10/21/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $40.35 per share and a market cap of $7.51Bil. The stock has returned -18.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

PSI Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TDIV by 43,330 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.61.

On 10/21/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $44.33 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned -22.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a price-book ratio of 2.87.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.