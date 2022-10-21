Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 158 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were ASA(4.06%), SHYL(3.85%), and IUSB(3.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 100,316 shares in NAS:IUSB, giving the stock a 3.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.45 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $43.31 per share and a market cap of $16.70Bil. The stock has returned -16.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

The guru sold out of their 11,461-share investment in NAS:NVEE. Previously, the stock had a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.71 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, NV5 Global Inc traded for a price of $129.87 per share and a market cap of $2.02Bil. The stock has returned 27.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NV5 Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 13,205-share investment in NYSE:CVS. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.99 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $90.99 per share and a market cap of $119.45Bil. The stock has returned 8.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought 11,751 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 22,029. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.55 per share and a market cap of $26.40Bil. The stock has returned 0.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 10,017-share investment in ARCA:JNK. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.19 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $88.11 per share and a market cap of $5.52Bil. The stock has returned -14.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

