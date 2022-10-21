Mason & Associates Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7474 N FIGUEROA STREET LOS ANGELES, CA 90041

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $244.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(16.46%), VIG(9.14%), and IWX(9.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mason & Associates Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,074,619-share investment in BATS:BAUG. Previously, the stock had a 11.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.63 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August traded for a price of $28.7792 per share and a market cap of $100.01Mil. The stock has returned -11.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August has a price-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, Mason & Associates Inc bought 104,981 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 799,174. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.12.

On 10/21/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.37 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.38.

The guru sold out of their 155,172-share investment in BATS:BOCT. Previously, the stock had a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.66 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $30.26 per share and a market cap of $214.09Mil. The stock has returned -10.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, Mason & Associates Inc bought 43,601 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 308,732. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/21/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $22.25Bil. The stock has returned 0.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 67,719-share investment in BATS:BSEP. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.64 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $29.06 per share and a market cap of $172.18Mil. The stock has returned -10.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

