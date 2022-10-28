United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a leading semiconductor foundry, announced today that UMC was named “Best Silicon Foundry (CMOS)” by Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), recognizing UMC’s dedication to manufacturing excellence and strong commitment to support customers amid recent supply chain disruptions. The award was presented to UMC during Infineon’s 2022 Global Supplier Day, which took place in Kuala Lumpur on October 13.

“Infineon highly appreciates UMC’s commitment and extra capacity support amid unprecedented supply chain disruptions over the past two years. UMC has been a reliable manufacturing partner for Infineon for more than two decades, and I’m pleased to further leverage our synergistic relationship and deepen collaboration across several market segments,” said Rutger Wijburg, Chief Operating Officer of Infineon.

“It is a great honor to receive this recognition from Infineon, a technology leader in automotive electronics and a longtime partner of UMC. We strive to earn trust from customers by providing consistent quality, dependable capacity, and relevant technologies that align with their product roadmaps,” said Steven Liu, Vice President of Europe and Japan Sales at UMC. “We are excited to grow together with Infineon as we pursue high growth markets benefiting from the ongoing transformation in the automotive industry as well as the rise in 5G and AIoT.”

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in & 8-in fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity over 800,000 wafers per month (8-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standard. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea & Singapore, with worldwide total 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about €11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September).

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com.

