Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 28, 2022!

AZRE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Azure Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/azure-power-global-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=32780&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Azure between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 31, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Azure Power Global Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants; (2) certain project data was manipulated; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's internal controls and procedures were not effective; (4) Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

favicon.png?sn=NY10694&sd=2022-10-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azre-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-azure-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-october-31-2022-301655661.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10694&Transmission_Id=202210210545PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10694&DateId=20221021
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles