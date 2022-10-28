Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) is the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) and a director at the Daily Journal ( DJCO, Financial). He was working as a real estate attorney until 1965, when he became a full-time investor after a recommendation by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio). Munger has given many interviews and pieces of advice over the years, and his fans have come to refer to his more famous advice as "Mungerisms."

In a previous article, I summarized some of Munger's most exceptional, thought-provoking wisdom from a speech he gave at USC in 2007. Continuing from where I left off, this article will go over some more advice from Munger's 2007 speech. These Mungerisms are still relevant today, and I forecast they will continue to be valuable in the decades ahead. part two of a two-part post, let’s dive in.

Don’t overspend your income

Munger's number one personal finance tip is to not overspend your income. In life, it is very easy to succumb to lifestyle inflation in which you tend to spend more as you earn more. This can be a dangerous cycle and may often result in misery. Munger uses the story of Mozart, who was “the greatest composer of all time” but “utterly miserable” because he always overspent his income.

Use a checklist

Munger is a big fan of using checklists to help in life. Pilots use a checklist before taking off, and surgeons also use a checklist to avoid error. Munger suggests taking a mental note of all the best routines and use them as a “mental checklist."

When investing, Munger also has an extensive checklist. Although this hasn’t been formally released, we can speculate on a few points he might include from his interviews. For example, Munger often says he is looking for “wonderful companies.” These are usually companies with a strong business proposition and high returns on capital of greater than 15%. These businesses should also have a robust “moat,” or competitive advantage, consisting of things such as network effects, brand pricing power or operational scale.

If a business passes the checklist, then it may be considered from a valuation perspective. This could be through an analysis of the price-earnings ratio relative to its competitors, or a discounted cash flow calculation may be used to understand the cash flow potential of the business. Munger says he doesn’t use complex algorithms, he uses simple logic and arithmetic to value a business.

Understand both sides of an idea

Munger uses an “iron subscription” to keep his mind clear and help him make optimum decisions. This involves “not having an opinion on a subject” unless he can state the arguments against his view.

In investing, this could be understanding the person with a bearish stance on a stock or the short sell thesis. Overall, this helps you to become a better investor as you understand both sides and can then make a rational decision.

For example, if you were going to invest in a stock like Tesla ( TSLA, Financial) in 2019, you may first learn the bull thesis, which includes technology, market trends and great management Elon Musk. However, it would also make sense to read short seller reports from hedge fund managers. These reports highlighted the fact Tesla relied heavily on incentives and its vehicles had many quality issues.

Munger also calls this process of understanding both sides of an idea “objectivity maintenance routines." He looks for what Charles Darwin called “disconfirming evidence."

Gain deep knowledge and wisdom

Munger calls himself a “continuous learning machine." He believes continually learning is the key to life and investing success. If you are buying a stock and someone else is selling it, the goal is to know more than the other person, or at least have a unique insight or “edge." In order to gain his investing edge, Munger devours multiple books per week and aims to develop deep insightful knowledge. He learns the “big ideas” in all the disciplines and then uses this information to build a framework for life and investing. These days, many people have surface-level knowledge, but it is not deep enough in certain areas.

Munger tells the story of Max Planck, a Nobel prize winner who was touring Germany and giving lectures on quantum physics. His chauffeur had listened to the talk many times and thus volunteered to do the speech in Munich, under the guise of the scientist. After the talk, a scientist in the audience asked a complicated question. The chauffeur (pretending to be the scientist) said that question is so simple, “I will let my chauffeur answer it," who was actually the real scientist.

Munger believes there are two types of knowledge: “Planck” knowledge, which is the knowledge held by the people who really know what they're talking about and have the aptitude, and then “chauffeur knowledge," which is what those that “learn to prattle” can talk about. He says many politicians have chauffer knowledge. The goal when investing is to try and really understand a subject or put the responsibility more in the hands of the people who have Planck knowledge.

Avoid adverse associations

Munger believes it's a good idea to avoid associating with people who are not "high grade" in their thinking or character. He expands this to aiming to avoid working under someone you don’t particularly admire or want to be like. The way to do this is to identify those people you admire and then try and move towards them, while not offending others. Buffett did this in his early years by identifying the father of Value Investing Benjamin Graham and offering to work for him for free multiple times.

Do what you're interested in

Munger believes it is difficult to become an expert in something without an “intense interest” in the subject. Thus the goal is to aim to do something you are interested in.

I personally like to trick my brain into thinking a boring subject is interesting to order to learn it, which is how I got through college. Munger suggests having a lot of assiduity, which he jokingly says means to "sit your ass down until you do it." Buffett follows a similar philosophy and states he “tap dances to work” despite the need for financial reward.

How to deal with failure

In order to be successful in life, you will likely have to go through a series of failures. Not every stock Munger has invested in went up, especially in the early days. Munger believes it is best to identify issues early with an investment and then sell if the fundamentals have changed. In life, Munger offers a reality check that sometimes we may experience unfair blows. Quoting the wisdom of ancient philosopher Epictetus, he says, “Every mischance is an opportunity to behave well and learn something."

The goal is not to wallow in self-pity. Munger believes we can learn from every situation, both good and bad. When dealing with others, the highest form civilization can reach is a “seamless web of deserved trust."

Final thoughts

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) is an incredible person and a legendary investor who dispenses invaluable wisdom and wit on investing and life. Some of his top advice includes don't overspend your income, use checklists, keep learning, associate with people you like, do what you're interested in and learn from failures.