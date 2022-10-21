GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB ( STO:XVIVO, Financial) ( LSE:0RKL, Financial) ( FRA:3XV, Financial) Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the interim report January-September 2022. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, October 27 at 2.00 p.m. CET



To join the conference call from your computer, use the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=DC9EC0A8-A38E-4EAD-A1E0-7C962D4BB5FD

Phone numbers to the conference:

Sweden: +46 856642651 PIN: 82398789#

UK: +44 3333000804 PIN: 82398789#

US: +1 6319131422 PIN: 82398789#

Conference name: XVIVO Interim Report Q3 2022



Participants from XVIVO:

Christoffer Rosenblad, acting CEO

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO



The press release for XVIVO's interim report January-September 2022 will be released on October 27, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CET.



Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivoperfusion.com/corporate/financial-presentations/earnings-calls/

October 21, 2022

Gothenburg

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, Acting CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: [email protected]

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: [email protected]

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

Conference call on Interim Report

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/721546/Conference-Call-on-Interim-Report



