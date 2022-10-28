NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / The BeBop Channel Corporation (OTC PINK:BBOP) has opened its search to build its Board of Directors within its avant-garde organizational structure.

The multi-arts platform is constructing its board to be made up of representatives from nonprofit and for-profit entities from a wide range of arts disciplines, products and services to fulfill its mission to build a Global Arts Hub.

The individual board members, which themselves form what is essentially a collective of their represented entities, will provide both physical and digital content and governance to the platform -- including live performance, instruction, print, film, and manufactured products and services covering the Jazz, Dance, and Theatre industries.

"Building a strong foundation where the community can thrive, The BeBop Channel Board of Directors provides a unique way for businesses and organizations to be truly involved in the building of a Global City for the Arts", the company states on its website.

The represented entities are to receive stock compensation for their level of contribution to the platform, not individual board members (to avoid conflict of interest concerns). Additionally, entities will operate under MOUs creating a non-profit styled structure within a public company.

Interestingly, The Board will be divided into three areas of service depicted by the colors Blue- B2C, Yellow- B2B and Red- Specialty:

B2C (jazz record labels, theatrical companies, dance troupes, festivals, instruction classes, magazines, radio stations,retail stores, etc.)

B2B (film production companies, booking agencies, data publishers, video editing, graphic design, marketing and advertising firms, venues, etc.)

Specialty (legal and regulatory, financial and investment, celebrity networking, etc.)

Board of Directors Basic Requirements

Candidates must represent entities (for-profit or non-profit) which fit within the Consumer, Business or Specialty categories outlined above.

Two-year Term (primarily remote conferencing)

Must have a clear legal disciplinary history (as required by OTC Markets)

Stock Compensation issued to the entities represented, not to individual board members (except for sole proprietorships) and based upon the degree of board/company involvement.

Interested parties can visit https://www.beboptv.com/joinourboard to apply.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BBOP/news/The-BEBOP-Arts-Platform-For-Jazz-Dance-Theatre-and-Film-Begins-Trading-on-OTC?id=371077

Website: beboptv.com

