SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / NorthernSuperior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") ( TSXV:SUP, Financial)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the discovery of a 3km long mineralized zone, north and east of the recently discovered Falcon Gold Zone (FGZ) on Northern Superior's large, 100% owned Lac Surprise property located within the Chapais- Chibougamau area of Québec (see Northern Superior press release. June 14, 2022; Figure 1).

This new mineralized zone is defined from drill core assays derived from three drill holes completed during the Company's 2022 spring- summer drill program (see Table 1; Northern Superior press release, February 28, 2022) and two historic holes completed in previous drill programs. The new holes include: LCS-19-003ext. (1.15 g/t Au over 9.5 m); LCS-22-063 (0.43 g/t Au over 3.1 m); and LCS-22-064 (0.17 g/t Au g over 74.0 m and 0.14 g/t Au over 35 m). Historic holes include: LCS-20-019 (2.90 g/t Au over 3.0 m); and LCS-19-012 (0.12 g/t Au over 24.6m[Roi Zone]; see Northern Superior press releases December 9th, 2019; January 21, 2021). These holes outline a large and highly prospective mineralized trend over a strike length of 3km within the regional scale Opawica-Guercheville Deformation Zone (OGDZ) (see Figure 1).

Initiation, 6,200m Core Drill Program

In addition, Northern Superior is pleased to announce a 6,200m (20 core drill holes) 2022 Q4 drilling program on the Lac Surprise property (Figures 2, 3). This program will focus on two areas: 1) 3,100m focussed on the Company's FGZ to better define the distribution and nature of gold mineralization ahead of a potential maiden resource in 2023. The second area will consist of 2,000m of core drilling designed to better understand the gold potential of the new mineralized corridor now defined north of the FGZ. This will be accomplished by:

Infill drilling within the upper part of the Falcon Zone, to provide confirmation of grades, leading to a maiden resource calculation in 2023 (3,100m); Further exploration drilling on the Opawica-Guercheville Deformation Zone, concentrating on the area near the intersections in LCS-19-003ext, LCS-22-064 and LCS-20-019 (2,000m); and Exploration drilling northeast of the Amber Showing, where diamond drilling in 2016 intersected 0.82 g/t Au over 11.55m (see Northern Superior press release, July 11, 2016) (Figure 4).

Figure 1. Location, final 5 collars and traces, 2022 core drill program.

Figure 2: Location of planned Fall 2022 Exploration program (blue collars with white traces).

Figure 3: Total magnetic field (TMF) with exploration results and planned diamond drill holes.

Figure 4: Geology of the Amber Showing area and planned diamond drill holes

Dr. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: "The Lac Surprise property continues to deliver exciting results for our shareholders with the discovery of this large, new prospective area north of the FGZ, highlighted by an extensive strike length of over 3km. The discovery holes highlighted in this press release warrant additional drilling to vector into areas of potentially higher-grade areas of gold mineralization within this trend. It is critical to remind the Company's shareholders that the recently discovered FGZ was discovered from similar reconnaissance core drilling activity initiated in 2019.

The planned 6,200m drill program at Lac Surprise will build on our understanding of the gold potential of the impressive FGZ where all 31 holes drilled thus far to define it encountered gold mineralization. In addition, this core drill program will also assist the Company in determining the extent and gold mineral potential of the newly discovered gold mineralized corridor announced in this press release. The Company feels strongly that the potential for additional robust zones of mineralization like the Falcon Gold Zone are present."

Hole Number From To Length Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm LCS-19-003ext 322.0 331.5 9.5 1.15 1.09 7.30 including 322.5 323.0 0.5 2.81 0.32 17.05 And 328.5 329.7 1.2 3.74 4.55 50.40 LCS-19-003ext 361.3 367.2 5.9 0.13 0.17 6.29 And 408.0 412.0 4.0 0.25 0.17 3.12 And 420.0 423.9 3.9 0.17 0.52 2.42 And 434.0 437.0 4.0 0.20 0.24 0.97 LCS-22-063 99.4 103.0 3.6 0.24 0.13 1.65 LCS-22-063 233.1 236.2 3.1 0.49 0.90 3.60 And 289.9 293.0 3.1 0.23 0.32 13.40 LCS-22-064 195.1 202.2 7.1 0.13 0.04 0.22 LCS-22-064 296.5 370.5 74.0 0.17 0.07 1.60 including 296.5 361.0 64.5 0.18 0.07 1.54 And 364.0 370.5 6.5 0.12 0.05 1.94 LCS-22-064 437.5 472.5 35.0 0.14 0.08 1.45 including 437.5 442.0 4.5 0.14 0.12 4.34 And 452.0 461.5 9.5 0.29 0.09 1.06 And 468.5 472.2 4.0 0.26 0.05 0.25 LCS-22-065 88.0 89.5 1.5 0.20 0.02 0.29 And 124.5 126.2 1.7 0.34 0.02 0.49 LCS-22-066 No Significant Values

Table 1. Summary of anomalous gold assays, highlighting higher grade intersections from Exploration drilling.

Understanding Controls on Gold Mineralization

The results from this latest round of core drilling northeast of the FGZ suggests that a sizable feldspar porphyry exists within this portion of the Opawica-Guercheville Deformation Zone. Furthermore, the results suggest the presence of a large gold-bearing system(s) in this area. This brings a new context to previously reported gold values of 2.9g/t over a core length of 3m in hole LCS-20-019 and the Roi Gold Zone further to the west (see Northern Superior press release December 9, 2019). Observations supporting the existence of a feldspar porphyry include:

Following a compilation of geological and airborne magnetometer data, previously drilled hole LCS-19-003 was extended by 237mtotest a possible flexure in the Opawica-Guercheville Deformation Zone. A sequence of wackes and siltstones was encountered, intruded by feldspar porphyries, accompanied by sericite and hematite alteration and widespread, anomalous gold values. The gold values in the interval 322.0 to 331.5 are hosted in a sericitized, hematized and silicified siltstone with calcite-quartz veins and 3% pyrite; LCS-22-063 targeted a wide area of low magnetic response, coincident with a flexure in the Opawica-Guercheville Deformation Zone, to compliment LCS-19-003ext. Wackes and sediments were encountered, intruded by feldspar porphyry of intermediate composition. Disseminated pyrite and vuggy quartz veinlets are common in these intrusive rocks. Geochemically anomalous gold values are present throughout the hole, with several samples returning >0.1 g/t Au. Potassic/hematite alteration and strong silicification are associated with the interval from 233.1 to 236.2; and LCS-22-064 was drilled to test under the Black Phoenix Showing, where surface sampling in 2014 assayed up to 29.90 g/t Au. Gold values in LCS-22-064 are hosted in a feldspar-phyric diorite and adjacent sedimentary rocks, with widespread potassic/hematite alteration, epidote fracture fillings and disseminated pyrite. Zones of local silica flooding occur within this alteration. Adjacent sedimentary rocks and inclusions are strongly sericitized and locally carry geochemically anomalous gold values.

Qualified Person

Sarah Dean (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Dean has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release related to the Lac Surprise program.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

*Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior. The Company's two other properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

