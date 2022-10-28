Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 28, 2022!

Eyenovia to Present at the American Academy of Optometry's Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced the company will present at the 2022 American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting, which is taking place from October 26-29, 2022, at the at the San Diego Convention Center. Presentation details are below:

2022 American Academy of Optometry Virtual Press Conference

Presentation Title:Eyenovia - The Optejet® Evolving Drug Delivery to Support Optometric Advancement
Presenter:Beth Scott, OD, FAAO, VP Regulatory and Medical Affairs
Date and Time:Tuesday, October 25, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm PST
Link:Here

2022 American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting

Paper Title:Aerial Bioburden Monitoring within Optometric Offices during Normal Office Hours
Presenting author:Peter Lam, PhD
Session:
Date and Time:		P-11: Papers: Screening & Public Health on
October 27, 4:00pm PT
Location:Room 29AB

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
Norbert Lowe
Vice President, Commercial Operations
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODY2OTUwNCM1MjE2NTg3IzIwODE4NDM=
Eyenovia-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles