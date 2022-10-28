Evolv+Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with the Indianapolis+Symphony+Orchestra (ISO). The Hilbert Circle Theatre, home of the ISO, uses Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv+Express%26reg%3B screening solution to keep its guests safe while providing a first-class experience.

The ISO hosts as many as 200 events a year, with 175,000 patrons passing through the theatre’s doors annually. The theatre implemented Evolv Express due to its ability to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to screen guests at the pace of life without a cumbersome manual security process.

“We want our guests to be focused on the experience at the theatre and not worried about safety once they’re in the building,” said Graeme Bice, vice president of operations for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. “Evolv gives everyone the peace of mind to enter the theatre with ease and allow them to sit back and enjoy the music.”

Evolv Express enables visitors to walk into the venue side-by-side, at their own pace, without always having to stop and empty pockets or bags. At the Hilbert Circle Theatre, up to 60% of the audience often arrives in the 20 minutes before a show begins. In the past, volunteer ushers conducted manual security checks that were time consuming, caused long lines to form, and resulted in some patrons missing the beginning of a performance. With Evolv, the theatre can admit those roughly 1,000 patrons seamlessly in minutes, either through its main entrance or through a secondary, back entrance, so they can be safely in their seats by show time.

Evolv also exceeds the aesthetic goals for the theatre and its security solution. Use of the Evolv Express systems does not require physical alterations to the historical integrity of the building’s interior, and they are discreetly located in the theatre’s lobby with a minimal footprint.

“The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra always provides a top-notch experience from the stage,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “Evolv is proud to be part of the remarkable theatre-going experience for ISO fans from the minute they walk in the door. And we are thrilled to have them join the community of customers creating weapons-free zones secured by Evolv.”

