Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that it will hold its conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Financial results for the third quarter will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Qumu executive management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Participants will need to register to receive dial-in information to the call, and may do so by visiting

https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI807fbf299aa44f1192b19c2c4a86ad99.

Investors can also access a webcast of the live conference call by linking through the investor relations section of the Qumu website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.qumu.com. The webcast will be archived on Qumu’s website for one year.

About Qumu

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. The Qumu Cloud platform enables global organizations to drive human engagement, increase access to and insights from video use, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

