LiveVox+Holdings%2C+Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that it has earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for: Employee Well-Being, Employee Appreciation, and Professional Development. Top Workplaces awards are based on a 24-item employee engagement survey. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations like LiveVox that excel in specific areas of workplace culture:

The Employee Well-Being award honors Top Workplaces that put employee health and wellness at the center of their workplace culture.

The Professional Development award honors Top Workplaces that place a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally.

The Employee Appreciation award honors organizations that emphasize employee appreciation programs and incorporate them into day-to-day activities.

Earlier in the year LiveVox also received Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence Awards in the San Francisco Bay Area for Work-Life Flexibility and Compensation & Benefits.

“At LiveVox, we strive not only to provide the tools to create a positive experience for contact center agents and customers, but also to create a healthy and rewarding workplace experience for our own employees. Ensuring that our culture benefits our people and helps employees thrive is always top priority,” said LiveVox CEO and co-founder Louis Summe. “As we continue to put our people first and build an enriching environment that supports our world-class talent and continues to deliver contact center innovation, I’m thrilled to accept this award on behalf of the entire LiveVox team.”

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS+2.0+platform is at the forefront of cloud+contact+center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at %40LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005019/en/