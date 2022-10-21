JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1943 stocks valued at a total of $912.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAX(7.96%), DFAC(6.50%), and DFUS(6.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 49,454 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/21/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.1165 per share and a market cap of $28.61Bil. The stock has returned -9.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 73,838 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 538,309. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.8501 per share and a market cap of $20.05Bil. The stock has returned -10.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 35,167 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 146,287. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/21/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.835 per share and a market cap of $28.60Bil. The stock has returned -5.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 195,570 shares of NYSE:MQY for a total holding of 202,866. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.55.

On 10/21/2022, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc traded for a price of $10.87 per share and a market cap of $802.74Mil. The stock has returned -29.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.80.

During the quarter, JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 231,182 shares of AMEX:EIM for a total holding of 240,132. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.67.

On 10/21/2022, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund traded for a price of $9.57 per share and a market cap of $695.79Mil. The stock has returned -24.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

