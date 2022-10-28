Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 28, 2022!

L3Harris Technologies Announces Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (

NYSE:LHX, Financial) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share on the common stock, payable December 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2022. The Board also approved an additional $3.0 billion share repurchase authorization, bringing the total current authorization to approximately $4.5 billion.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris+Technologies, an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivers end-to-end solutions meeting our customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221021005102r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005102/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles