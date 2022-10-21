HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 152 stocks valued at a total of $650.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(14.60%), SCHZ(9.89%), and PG(6.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 312,505 shares of ARCA:HDV for a total holding of 449,660. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.83.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $96.25 per share and a market cap of $12.25Bil. The stock has returned 1.98% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a price-book ratio of 2.84.

HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:CWI by 1,221,552 shares. The trade had a 4.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.54.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF traded for a price of $21.35 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned -26.63% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 267,530 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.8501 per share and a market cap of $20.05Bil. The stock has returned -10.44% over the past year.

HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHZ by 128,115 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.4.

On 10/21/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $43.9 per share and a market cap of $6.42Bil. The stock has returned -16.53% over the past year.

During the quarter, HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 46,224 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 71,142. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/21/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.1165 per share and a market cap of $28.61Bil. The stock has returned -9.83% over the past year.

