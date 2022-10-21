K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 209 stocks valued at a total of $283.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.36%), MSFT(4.01%), and AMZN(3.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 120,400 shares. The trade had a 3.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.12 per share and a market cap of $1,287.43Bil. The stock has returned -30.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 19,972 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/21/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $365.14 per share and a market cap of $339.79Bil. The stock has returned -18.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:XME by 164,575 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.7.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF traded for a price of $46.08 per share and a market cap of $1.71Bil. The stock has returned 5.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced their investment in NAS:BCTX by 1,127,189 shares. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.69.

On 10/21/2022, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp traded for a price of $6.25 per share and a market cap of $97.14Mil. The stock has returned -18.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:KWEB by 170,000 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.67.

On 10/21/2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $20.93 per share and a market cap of $4.46Bil. The stock has returned -57.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

