Standard Insurance Company (The+Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals, is pleased to announce its partnership as part of the Carrier Partner Program with Alight%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of human capital technology and business solutions. The Standard is excited to bring our mutual clients our easy-to-use insurance plans for life, disability, dental, vision and supplemental health in one convenient location on the Alight+Worklife platform.

The Carrier Partner Program creates a seamless integration between The Standard and Alight, improving the experience for mutual clients and providing seamless benefits administration for both employers and employees.

“The Standard is proud to partner with Alight as we continue our commitment to providing competitive and streamlined benefits administration,” says Dayna Kirk, vice president of Customer Service and Voluntary Benefits at The Standard. “Teaming up with Alight helps us ease employers’ administrative burdens while enhancing employees’ experience when enrolling for or managing benefits.”

Partnership features include:

Easier implementation and enrollment — Alight’s Worklife platform saves time and provides a better employee experience and ease of use for employers to administer current and new benefit plans.

Alight’s Worklife platform saves time and provides a better employee experience and ease of use for employers to administer current and new benefit plans. Cost savings — Alight and The Standard’s established efficiencies help drive cost savings for The Standard’s customers.

Alight and The Standard’s established efficiencies help drive cost savings for The Standard’s customers. Value and expertise — High-level expertise and guidance on each account ensures users receive top-quality services.

High-level expertise and guidance on each account ensures users receive top-quality services. More personalized employee experience — Alight’s platform helps promote thoughtful product placement, such as relevant materials and custom videos, where and when employees need them.

“Over the past year, employers and employees have shown more interest in reliable insurance products to enhance the benefits administration process,” says Patrick Lee, executive vice president of Sales at Alight. “Integrating our platform with The Standard’s portfolio of benefits offerings will further allow employers and employees to easily access and implement benefits that matter most.”

Discover how Alight and The Standard can benefit you and your business. Contact your broker or sales representative to learn more or visit our strategic+partnerships+page.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, Inc., StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

