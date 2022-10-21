EVERETT HARRIS & CO /CA/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Everett Harris & Co. is an investment management counsel based out of Los Angeles, California. The company was originally established in 1937 by founder Everett L. Harris and, just one year after its establishment, would become the first West Coast representative of the Investment Advisor Association. Everett Harris & Co. would then be acquired by partners Oliver Crary and James Ward in 1990 and the company now operates with an investment team that has an average of two decades in the financial services industry. The company currently operates with 18 individuals of which 10 are investment professionals and manages a total of over $6.7 billion in assets under management spread across over 1,400 accounts, of which over 1000 are discretionary accounts and the remaining four hundred are nondiscretionary accounts. Both of Everett Harris & Co.’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total number of accounts increasing from just over 1000 five years ago to its current amount today and its total assets under management increasing from under $5 billion to experience almost $2 billion in growth since 2010. The company conducts its research bother internally and externally and allocates its assets across a wide variety of sectors. Everett Harris & Co. invests most heavily in the finance and health care sectors, which each make up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer staples, information technology, consumer discretionary, utilities and telecommunications, and transports sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company, in the most recent quarter, had a relatively low turnover rate of approximately 8.4% and keeps its holdings on an average of 24 quarters. Everett Harris & Co. mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over three quarters of its clientele, and also caters to pension and profit sharing plans, corporations, and charities.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 257 stocks valued at a total of $5.43Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(12.13%), BRK.A(10.62%), and COST(7.76%).

During the quarter, EVERETT HARRIS & CO /CA/ bought 476,351 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 1,508,920. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 10/21/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $30.29 per share and a market cap of $134.43Bil. The stock has returned -42.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

EVERETT HARRIS & CO /CA/ reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 39,450 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.5.

On 10/21/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $295.36 per share and a market cap of $286.32Bil. The stock has returned -16.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-book ratio of 46.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.73 and a price-sales ratio of 13.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

EVERETT HARRIS & CO /CA/ reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 156,029 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.2208 per share and a market cap of $37.49Bil. The stock has returned -7.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

EVERETT HARRIS & CO /CA/ reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 63,098 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 10/21/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $185.66 per share and a market cap of $394.55Bil. The stock has returned -18.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-book ratio of 12.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.36 and a price-sales ratio of 14.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

EVERETT HARRIS & CO /CA/ reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 60,164 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/21/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.295 per share and a market cap of $2,303.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-book ratio of 39.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

