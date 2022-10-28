CCC+Intelligent+Solutions (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced Assurance America (Assurance) will extend the use of CCC technology to include its first-party casualty solution. Now Assurance can manage auto physical damage (APD) and first- and third-party casualty claims through a single digital workflow, powered by CCC.

The CCC First-Party Casualty solution digitizes bill intake, review, and reimbursement recommendations. Uniquely, it leverages accident data and insights to help insurers digitally review medical bills for accuracy and appropriateness of charges and treatments.

“Medical bill reviews are an important yet labor-intensive process. CCC's first-party casualty offering will help us to streamline our efforts and focus on claims that require more attention,” said Tony Smarrelli, senior vice president, Claims, Assurance America. “As a data-driven company, we seek information and insights at every turn. By extending our work with CCC across auto physical damage and casualty claims, we can apply data about the accident itself to the casualty process, helping us perform better as a business and create a better insurance experience for our policyholders.”

CCC Casualty includes both first- and third-party solutions for insurers. CCC’s First-Party Casualty solution applies a configurable rules engine to process claims data quickly and segment payment-ready bills from those that require manual review. CCC modernizes existing chaotic, paper-burdened systems with a comprehensive, configurable experience to help insurers make timely, consistent payments across bill types. Analytics dashboards provide access to industry trends and benchmarks. CCC’s Third-Party Casualty solution applies AI and biomechanical analysis to injury causation and bill review, increasing accuracy and reducing time, labor and cost associated with the third-party casualty claims process.

“We are proud to support the Assurance America team as they look to drive better operational efficiencies and outcomes in their claims process,” said Scott Janik, senior vice president, Insurance Services Group, CCC. “More and more our insurance customers are looking to leverage APD data to inform casualty claims decisions. We see the digital link between APD and casualty as a meaningful step in the industry’s move toward more straight-through claims experiences.”

Learn more about CCC+Casualty+solutions.

About Assurance America

Founded in 1998, AssuranceAmerica provides property and casualty insurance to the minimum limits personal automobile segment through our network of nearly 4,000 Independent Agents. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, we are more than a unique blend of insurance assets and are determined to achieve excellence in everything we do. We direct 5% of our earnings to helping those in need in support of the communities where we operate.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005050/en/