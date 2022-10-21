Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $108.00Mil. The top holdings were VONG(26.65%), VONV(25.48%), and IWS(15.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 150,624-share investment in ARCA:BIV. Previously, the stock had a 9.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.06 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $71.58 per share and a market cap of $11.97Bil. The stock has returned -16.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 146,058-share investment in NAS:LMBS. Previously, the stock had a 5.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.11 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $46.69 per share and a market cap of $4.89Bil. The stock has returned -5.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

During the quarter, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc bought 23,539 shares of NAS:VONV for a total holding of 462,031. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.47.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $61.42 per share and a market cap of $5.91Bil. The stock has returned -13.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

During the quarter, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc bought 13,599 shares of NAS:FYX for a total holding of 215,748. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.13.

On 10/21/2022, FIRST TR SMALL CAP traded for a price of $75.27 per share and a market cap of $743.79Mil. The stock has returned -20.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR SMALL CAP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

During the quarter, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc bought 5,734 shares of ARCA:VOT for a total holding of 31,022. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.92.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $168.77 per share and a market cap of $8.85Bil. The stock has returned -32.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a price-book ratio of 4.17.

