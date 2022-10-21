RHS Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were FNDF(6.87%), FNDX(5.90%), and SCHF(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RHS Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RHS Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:INTF by 67,525 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.39.

On 10/21/2022, iShares International Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $21.21 per share and a market cap of $707.75Mil. The stock has returned -24.96% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

RHS Financial, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:NTSX by 41,819 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.69.

On 10/21/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund traded for a price of $30.78 per share and a market cap of $606.52Mil. The stock has returned -27.02% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

RHS Financial, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:MTUM by 7,931 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.25.

On 10/21/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $139.09 per share and a market cap of $9.97Bil. The stock has returned -24.86% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a price-book ratio of 3.42.

During the quarter, RHS Financial, LLC bought 19,370 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 35,624. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/21/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.725 per share and a market cap of $21.20Bil. The stock has returned -8.51% over the past year.

During the quarter, RHS Financial, LLC bought 18,876 shares of NAS:USIG for a total holding of 31,695. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.66.

On 10/21/2022, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.53 per share and a market cap of $6.20Bil. The stock has returned -19.58% over the past year.

