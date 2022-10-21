Roubaix Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were NSSC(5.16%), PKE(3.98%), and ATEX(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Roubaix Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 77,472-share investment in NAS:STAA. Previously, the stock had a 4.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.59 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Staar Surgical Co traded for a price of $68.55 per share and a market cap of $3.32Bil. The stock has returned -45.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Staar Surgical Co has a price-earnings ratio of 103.26, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 65.32 and a price-sales ratio of 13.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 285,548 shares in NAS:NEOG, giving the stock a 3.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.14 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Neogen Corp traded for a price of $10.55 per share and a market cap of $2.33Bil. The stock has returned -73.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Neogen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 159.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 214,650 shares in NYSE:LFG, giving the stock a 3.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.59 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Archaea Energy Inc traded for a price of $25.82 per share and a market cap of $2.11Bil. The stock has returned 43.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archaea Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 88.59 and a price-sales ratio of 9.40.

The guru established a new position worth 19,496 shares in NYSE:GTLS, giving the stock a 3.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $185.35 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Chart Industries Inc traded for a price of $195.48 per share and a market cap of $7.21Bil. The stock has returned 8.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chart Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 162.76, a price-book ratio of 4.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.77 and a price-sales ratio of 5.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 63,232-share investment in NAS:OLLI. Previously, the stock had a 3.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.8 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $52.97 per share and a market cap of $3.28Bil. The stock has returned -21.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

