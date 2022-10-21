GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1200 PENNSYLVANIA AVE WILMINGTON, DE 19806

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 668 stocks valued at a total of $1.79Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.44%), VCIT(2.48%), and AMZN(1.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC. bought 915,935 shares of ARCA:SPAB for a total holding of 1,264,317. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.155 per share and a market cap of $5.73Bil. The stock has returned -16.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:EELV by 617,032 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.68.

On 10/21/2022, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $21.12 per share and a market cap of $843.20Mil. The stock has returned -12.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.17.

During the quarter, GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC. bought 224,995 shares of ARCA:QEFA for a total holding of 242,420. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.76.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF traded for a price of $55.86 per share and a market cap of $702.06Mil. The stock has returned -24.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

The guru sold out of their 151,998-share investment in ARCA:RPV. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.46 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $73.66 per share and a market cap of $3.06Bil. The stock has returned -7.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.41.

The guru established a new position worth 275,024 shares in ARCA:DGS, giving the stock a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.36 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $39.61 per share and a market cap of $2.14Bil. The stock has returned -21.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.04.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

