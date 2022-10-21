CHOREO, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 210 stocks valued at a total of $1.73Bil. The top holdings were VUG(11.71%), VTV(11.10%), and VBR(7.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHOREO, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CHOREO, LLC bought 166,340 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 1,557,272. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $128.89 per share and a market cap of $94.27Bil. The stock has returned -7.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

During the quarter, CHOREO, LLC bought 327,554 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 2,497,092. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.17 per share and a market cap of $62.33Bil. The stock has returned -28.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

CHOREO, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWD by 78,144 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $149.34.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $140.52 per share and a market cap of $48.87Bil. The stock has returned -13.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

During the quarter, CHOREO, LLC bought 361,991 shares of ARCA:DFIV for a total holding of 1,497,071. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.58.

On 10/21/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $26.55 per share and a market cap of $3.55Bil. The stock has returned -20.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a price-book ratio of 0.83.

CHOREO, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 81,891 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/21/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.15 per share and a market cap of $28.61Bil. The stock has returned -9.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

