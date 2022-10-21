Wealth Management Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $114.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.19%), QQQ(7.19%), and IVV(6.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealth Management Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wealth Management Partners, LLC bought 5,000 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 30,000. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/21/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $267.9 per share and a market cap of $147.16Bil. The stock has returned -27.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

The guru established a new position worth 10,000 shares in BATS:IEO, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.93 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF traded for a price of $97.9 per share and a market cap of $1.05Bil. The stock has returned 55.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

The guru sold out of their 29,000-share investment in ARCA:PTBD. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.9 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.7001 per share and a market cap of $327.85Mil. The stock has returned -24.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wealth Management Partners, LLC bought 2,000 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 22,000. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/21/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $235.78 per share and a market cap of $1,761.18Bil. The stock has returned -22.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-book ratio of 10.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.14 and a price-sales ratio of 8.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Wealth Management Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 6,000 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.12 per share and a market cap of $1,287.43Bil. The stock has returned -30.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

