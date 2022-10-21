BLODGETT WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $83.00Mil. The top holdings were IWF(16.38%), AAPL(11.84%), and MSFT(7.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BLODGETT WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BLODGETT WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 5,587 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/21/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $144.18 per share and a market cap of $2,303.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-book ratio of 39.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BLODGETT WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 9,980 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 10/21/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $35.16 per share and a market cap of $155.39Bil. The stock has returned -26.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BLODGETT WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 3,320 shares of NAS:DVY for a total holding of 11,288. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.53.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $110.61 per share and a market cap of $19.99Bil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

The guru established a new position worth 14,850 shares in ARCA:FCG, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, First Trust Natural Gas ETF traded for a price of $26.18 per share and a market cap of $979.08Mil. The stock has returned 46.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

During the quarter, BLODGETT WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 2,171 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 4,631. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 10/21/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $169.71 per share and a market cap of $330.73Bil. The stock has returned 54.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

