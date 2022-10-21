Next Level Private LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $114.00Mil. The top holdings were FVD(11.86%), CSL(9.01%), and JPM(5.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Next Level Private LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 633,587-share investment in NAS:VGSH. Previously, the stock had a 14.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.41 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.52 per share and a market cap of $16.43Bil. The stock has returned -5.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 362,024 shares in ARCA:FVD, giving the stock a 11.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.38 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $36.27 per share and a market cap of $11.15Bil. The stock has returned -10.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

Next Level Private LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 95,820 shares. The trade had a 10% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 10/21/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $274.19 per share and a market cap of $604.24Bil. The stock has returned -4.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.98, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 34,420 shares in NYSE:CSL, giving the stock a 9.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $286.61 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Carlisle Companies Inc traded for a price of $271.42 per share and a market cap of $13.98Bil. The stock has returned 25.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carlisle Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-book ratio of 4.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Next Level Private LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 121,326 shares. The trade had a 6.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/21/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $144.18 per share and a market cap of $2,303.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-book ratio of 39.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

