Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $69.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(10.94%), AGG(7.76%), and IJS(7.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Forbes Financial Planning, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. bought 6,188 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 17,840. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.86.

On 10/21/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $114.86 per share and a market cap of $20.79Bil. The stock has returned -4.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

During the quarter, Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. bought 5,114 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 26,318. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $128.89 per share and a market cap of $94.27Bil. The stock has returned -7.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

During the quarter, Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. bought 5,456 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 55,331. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.33 per share and a market cap of $75.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. bought 6,352 shares of ARCA:IJS for a total holding of 62,335. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.01.

On 10/21/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $86.7 per share and a market cap of $6.26Bil. The stock has returned -15.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 4,449 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/21/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.97 per share and a market cap of $26.04Bil. The stock has returned -12.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

