SBK Financial, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $65.00Mil. The top holdings were USRT(10.56%), MSFT(9.34%), and AAPL(8.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SBK Financial, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

SBK Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:USRT by 98,996 shares. The trade had a 6.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.39.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $46.05 per share and a market cap of $1.80Bil. The stock has returned -23.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a price-book ratio of 2331.00.

SBK Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWP by 8,980 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.7.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $78.6 per share and a market cap of $10.91Bil. The stock has returned -34.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a price-book ratio of 5.64.

During the quarter, SBK Financial, Inc. bought 2,328 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 6,605. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $189.4 per share and a market cap of $45.96Bil. The stock has returned -23.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

During the quarter, SBK Financial, Inc. bought 5,815 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 20,500. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.15.

On 10/21/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $55.14 per share and a market cap of $238.20Bil. The stock has returned 4.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-book ratio of 10.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.33 and a price-sales ratio of 5.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SBK Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWS by 3,220 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.22.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $97.72 per share and a market cap of $11.93Bil. The stock has returned -17.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.85.

