PROVENCE WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9481 IRVINE CENTER DR., IRVINE, CA 92618

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $77.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(20.49%), ESGU(12.61%), and IUSB(5.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PROVENCE WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PROVENCE WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP bought 5,007 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 43,761. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $368.06 per share and a market cap of $276.06Bil. The stock has returned -18.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, PROVENCE WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP bought 17,644 shares of BATS:EFG for a total holding of 46,058. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.57.

On 10/21/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $72.7179 per share and a market cap of $8.72Bil. The stock has returned -31.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.93.

During the quarter, PROVENCE WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP bought 52,591 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 138,982. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/21/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.16 per share and a market cap of $24.68Bil. The stock has returned -14.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 10,406-share investment in ARCA:IJS. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.01 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $86.7 per share and a market cap of $6.26Bil. The stock has returned -15.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

During the quarter, PROVENCE WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP bought 10,472 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 15,492. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $90.48 per share and a market cap of $60.89Bil. The stock has returned -19.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.