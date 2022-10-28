Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced the inauguration of a new office at World Trade Centre in Chennai, India, as part of an expansion plan for its India operations. In addition to serving the Indian market, this office will also be one of the company’s strategic global hubs supporting multiple aspects of Kinaxis growth, including engineering, customer support, professional services, and other business operations.

“India is a key market for us since both domestic demand and increased foreign investments are driving tremendous economic growth, and our India-based customers are facing the exact types of supply chain challenges and disruptions that concurrent planning and RapidResponse are designed to address,” said Richard Lord, Kinaxis vice president of sales, APAC.

With more than 200 professionals in Chennai, Kinaxis – a leading provider of cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for Supply Chain Management – has been operational in the Indian market since 2020. The new office in the World Trade Centre, at 44,000 sq. ft. has seating capacity for additional hiring and growth, will not only strengthen the company’s India operations and generate quality employment opportunities in the country, but also enhance the product vision and innovations of Kinaxis that help companies plan for the future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Kinaxis’ presence in India has grown more than 70 percent in 2022 and the company plans to recruit more employees in roles spanning technology professionals, and professional services as well as continuing a highly successful internship program.

“To meet unprecedented demand for RapidResponse around the world, we are investing heavily in our India operations and partner ecosystem,” said John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO. “India is a natural powerhouse of human intelligence that has been playing a critical role in the overall growth of the IT industry, worldwide. We are very happy to expand our workforce universe for the people of India and sustain our aggressive growth journey.”

