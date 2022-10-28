The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo Group” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ARGO) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 13, 2018 and August 9, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 19, 2022.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Argo Group’s reserves were insufficient and its underwriting standards were not appropriate, despite its representations. The Company had significantly changed its underwriting standards on construction standards as early as 2018. Policies underwritten outside of the Company’s “core” business represented much higher risk than investors were led to believe. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Argo Group, investors suffered damages.

