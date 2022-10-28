LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) ( VS) announced today that its new Click Play Win interactive advertising tool will amplify brand awareness for NBA Champion Matt Barnes’ premium men’s grooming company HUE for Every Man at the UCLA Anderson Global Sports Business Forum in Los Angeles on October 21, 2022. This pioneering advertising campaign tool from Versus, developed to drive brand engagement through rewarded gameplay, seamlessly aligns with the ethos of the HUE for Every Man brand.



For this engagement, posters for HUE for Every Man within the Pauley Pavilion and on the scoreboard will feature a scannable QR code that attendees can click, opting in to play a customized version of Versus’ Swish basketball game for the chance to win a free product with purchase of HUE for Every Man’s innovative hair and skincare products. Following the campaign, the team from HUE for Every Man will have the ability to access consented first party data that provides a deeper understanding of their products’ target audience and their preferences, empowering the team to make more informed decisions.

“We are thrilled to work with basketball superstar Matt Barnes and revolutionary CEO Jessica Estrada of HUE for Every Man as we roll out our new Click Play Win advertising campaign tool,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “Working with Jessica and Matt, we delivered a customized version of our Swish basketball game featuring rewards from HUE for Every Man so fans can interact with their innovative brand. Click Play Win empowers companies like HUE for Every Man that are looking to enhance their brand awareness in more personal, interactive ways.”

“HUE for Every Man is a trailblazer in the men’s grooming category, and our team is excited to be one of the first companies to utilize the new Click Play Win tool in an advertising campaign,” said Jessica Estrada, CEO and co-founder of HUE For Every Man. “Versus has crafted a truly unique approach for building brand awareness in a creative way and we look forward to seeing the positive results from this engagement.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

About HUE For Every Man

HUE begins a new revolution for a truly innovative 21st century approach to men’s hair and skin care. Our world is changing. Cultures are blending to form the voice of a new generation. HUE was developed in recognition of the rapidly evolving cultural diversity in our world. We realized that men of African, Asian, Latin, and Middle Eastern descent had specific hair and skin care needs. However, while formulating and testing our products we found that they are truly FOR EVERY MAN. For more information, please visit: https://www.hueforeveryman.com/.

