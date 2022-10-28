DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink:GRPS) ("GRPS") (http://www.transamaqua.com ) (D/B/A Trans American Aquaculture) announced today that it has added three additional members to its Board of Directors.

The company has officially confirmed the appointment of Adam Thomas as Chairman of Trans American Aquaculture. Adam Thomas is the Chief Executive Officer and a co-founder of Trans American Aquaculture. He has spent the last twenty years in high level roles spanning operations, corporate strategy, and financial oversight. Prior to Trans American Aquaculture, Mr. Thomas was a Vice President at JPMorgan Chase where he led various operational and strategic groups in both domestic and international markets. This experience led him to a Head of Corporate Strategy role at a consulting firm where he led multiple successful mergers & acquisitions that grew annual revenue from $30M to 100M. Mr. Thomas holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.

The company has also appointed Bolivar Prieto Torres to the Board of Directors. Bolivar Prieto Torres is the President of Excellaqua, S.A., one of the largest and most successful shrimp hatcheries in Ecuador. Mr. Torres has held numerous executive level positions within the aquaculture industry. His direct experience related to shrimp cultivation, shrimp production, shrimp processing, as well as international shrimp trade brings invaluable experience to the company's board of directors. Mr. Torres holds a degree in Agricultural Engineering from the Litoral Polytechnic School of Mechanical Engineering and Production Sciences in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

In addition to Mr. Thomas, Mr. Torres, and Mr. Sedacca, the current 4-person board is rounded out by the appointment of Luis Arturo Granda to the company's Board of Directors. Luis Arturo Granda is one of the founders of Trans American Aquaculture. He is currently the General Manger of Excellaqua, S.A., one of the largest and most successful shrimp hatcheries in Ecuador. Mr. Granda has held numerous executive level positions throughout his career in shrimp genetics and shrimp production operations (QUIMANSERVI Cia. Ltda).

Mr. Granda holds a B.S. in Mariculture from Texas A&M University, Galveston and a Master in Aquaculture from the National Center for Aquaculture and Marine Research in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Adam Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trans American Aquaculture said, "With these latest appointments, it shows that we are committed to building a world class board of directors consisting of experts in the aquaculture industry who have real experience in building profitable companies."

Trans American Aquaculture, which recently went public through a reverse merger transaction with Gold River Productions, Inc. continues to see trends confirming an increasing demand for its broodstock and PL's from major aquaculture players including companies in Africa, Central America, Asia, India, and companies throughout North America.

About Trans American Aquaculture

Trans American Aquaculture produces premium quality, farm-raised white shrimp, 100% free of antibiotics and hormones, and cultivated using safe and sustainable practices.

Using decades of experience in the shrimp aquaculture industry, our products are grown with our superior technology and our proprietary genetics which results in a superior fresh product always grown in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.transamaqua.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

