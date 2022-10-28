KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR)

Registration is now open to all shareholders of TONR stock to receive TCHR crypto. To begin the verification process log onto tonnerow.com/tchr.

A free TradeScore live training session will be held on Monday, October 24 at 9pm CDT. To register for the session, log onto tonnerow.com/events.

TONR Shareholder Zoom call will be held on Tuesday, October 25 at 2pm CDT. To register for the call, log onto tonnerow.com/events

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company that is expanding into the world of digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, crypto-currency, and high-value NFTs.

For more information, log onto the company's official Twitter account https://twitter.com/tonnerOWInc. Email: [email protected]

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

