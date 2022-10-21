PR Newswire

Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid Named Best Hybrid CUV

Hyundai Elantra N Selected as Best Compact Sports Car

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid and Elantra N have both received 2022 Sobre Ruedas Awards at the Miami International Auto Show. The Sobre Ruedas executive committee nominated the vehicles, and a distinguished group of automotive experts selected the winners in twelve categories.

"Hyundai is honored to have Sobre Ruedas, one of the leading voices in the Hispanic market, recognize the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid and Elantra N with awards at this year's Miami International Auto Show," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "These awards are a testament to the appeal of our products with Hispanic buyers."

"Hyundai continues to deliver on attributes that are important for Hispanic drivers and their families," said Jaime Florez, founder and director, Sobre Ruedas. "The Sobre Ruedas executive committee applauds Hyundai's engineering, product development and design teams with the growing and diverse fleet of class leading electrified and performance-driven vehicle choices for consumers."

The 2022 Tucson Plug-in Hybrid model features an estimated 261 horsepower, 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected hybrid powertrain coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Plug-in Hybrid offers an estimated all-electric range (AER) of 33 miles and estimated fuel economy of 70 MPGe.

The Best Compact Sports car was awarded to the Hyundai Elantra N, a high-performance variant of the Elantra, that adds strong, dynamic driving capabilities and aggressive design elements to the standard model. It's powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, direct-injected flat-power engine available with an eight-speed wet, dual-clutch transmission, delivering maximum output of 276 horsepower and peak torque of 289 lb.-ft.

Sobre Ruedas

Sobre Ruedas is the leading automotive radio show in Spanish in the United States, broadcasted live for more than 15 years on ESPN Deportes Radio, and now on Unan1mo Radio, a network of radio stations and online audio platforms. Every weekend, thousands of Hispanics all over the country tune their radios and devices to Unan1mo Sports to listen to Jaime Florez and Niky Pauli and share with them their common passions: cars, engines, anything on wheels, and the latest information on automotive sports.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

