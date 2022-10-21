Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 625 stocks valued at a total of $605.00Mil. The top holdings were QCOM(5.38%), AAPL(4.57%), and MTD(4.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AMGN by 30,000 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $242.4.

On 10/21/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $251.36 per share and a market cap of $134.59Bil. The stock has returned 24.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-book ratio of 55.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.53 and a price-sales ratio of 5.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:NFE by 95,000 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.18.

On 10/21/2022, New Fortress Energy Inc traded for a price of $50.02 per share and a market cap of $10.30Bil. The stock has returned 58.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Fortress Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-book ratio of 5.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.71 and a price-sales ratio of 5.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:HAS by 31,999 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.97.

On 10/21/2022, Hasbro Inc traded for a price of $65.11 per share and a market cap of $8.98Bil. The stock has returned -26.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hasbro Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. bought 6,468 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 76,565. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 10/21/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $242.4215 per share and a market cap of $176.80Bil. The stock has returned -21.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.23 and a price-sales ratio of 5.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 18,208 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 10/21/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $100.89 per share and a market cap of $183.89Bil. The stock has returned -41.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 58.64, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

