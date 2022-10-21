Argyle Capital Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

74 WEST MARKET STREET BETHLEHEM, PA 18018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $257.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.07%), LLY(3.21%), and MRK(2.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 26,534-share investment in NAS:MANT. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.78 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Mantech International Corp traded for a price of $95.98 per share and a market cap of $3.93Bil. The stock has returned 25.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mantech International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 876 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 10/21/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $337.925 per share and a market cap of $321.81Bil. The stock has returned 42.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-book ratio of 37.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.10 and a price-sales ratio of 10.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 7,462-share investment in NYSE:OGN. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.19 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Organon & Co traded for a price of $23.565 per share and a market cap of $5.98Bil. The stock has returned -30.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Organon & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The guru sold out of their 2,200-share investment in NYSE:PM. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.37 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $86.58 per share and a market cap of $134.55Bil. The stock has returned -4.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 4.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:GPC by 850 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.05.

On 10/21/2022, Genuine Parts Co traded for a price of $160.78 per share and a market cap of $22.68Bil. The stock has returned 22.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genuine Parts Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-book ratio of 6.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.