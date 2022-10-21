MACROVIEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 441 stocks valued at a total of $55.00Mil. The top holdings were ESGU(5.90%), PHYS(5.65%), and JAAA(4.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MACROVIEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 36,185 shares in BATS:PMAR, giving the stock a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.46 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March traded for a price of $29.66 per share and a market cap of $225.42Mil. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March has a price-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.41.

MACROVIEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RYF by 19,302 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.48.

On 10/21/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF traded for a price of $52.77 per share and a market cap of $392.61Mil. The stock has returned -18.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

MACROVIEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 17,226 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $54.115 per share and a market cap of $77.75Bil. The stock has returned -25.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

During the quarter, MACROVIEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 17,266 shares of ARCA:HAP for a total holding of 20,679. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.41.

On 10/21/2022, VanEck Natural Resources ETF traded for a price of $47.05 per share and a market cap of $127.04Mil. The stock has returned 0.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

MACROVIEW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 7,245 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 10/21/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $57.6 per share and a market cap of $40.66Bil. The stock has returned -24.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

