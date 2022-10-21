CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $239.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.54%), GOOGL(4.16%), and TMO(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 86,792 shares. The trade had a 3.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/21/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $100 per share and a market cap of $1,305.56Bil. The stock has returned -29.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:EL by 10,034 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.99.

On 10/21/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $200.29 per share and a market cap of $71.42Bil. The stock has returned -36.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-book ratio of 12.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:TTC by 31,948 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.22.

On 10/21/2022, The Toro Co traded for a price of $95.64 per share and a market cap of $9.96Bil. The stock has returned -3.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toro Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-book ratio of 7.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 3,679-share investment in NAS:EQIX. Previously, the stock had a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $693.4 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $527.8978 per share and a market cap of $48.04Bil. The stock has returned -33.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 75.03, a price-book ratio of 4.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 5,143 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $415.14.

On 10/21/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $413.39 per share and a market cap of $116.37Bil. The stock has returned -28.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-book ratio of 7.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.81 and a price-sales ratio of 9.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

