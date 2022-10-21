WALTER & KEENAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC /IN/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

202 S. MICHIGAN SOUH BEND, IN 46601

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $236.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.10%), MSFT(4.15%), and LLY(4.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WALTER & KEENAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC /IN/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WALTER & KEENAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC /IN/ /ADV bought 8,009 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 54,297. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 10/21/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $168.32 per share and a market cap of $442.61Bil. The stock has returned 5.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-book ratio of 5.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, WALTER & KEENAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC /IN/ /ADV bought 7,336 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 59,562. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 10/21/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $120.56 per share and a market cap of $352.19Bil. The stock has returned -26.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 45,044 shares in NYSE:KMI, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.78 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Kinder Morgan Inc traded for a price of $17.445 per share and a market cap of $39.60Bil. The stock has returned 6.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

WALTER & KEENAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC /IN/ /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:DLR by 4,400 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.65.

On 10/21/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $95.56 per share and a market cap of $27.48Bil. The stock has returned -35.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.69 and a price-sales ratio of 6.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 2,630 shares in ARCA:VBK, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $214.25 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $196.77 per share and a market cap of $11.59Bil. The stock has returned -32.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a price-book ratio of 3.32.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.