FORTE CAPITAL LLC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 187 stocks valued at a total of $552.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.10%), VTV(4.86%), and AMZN(3.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FORTE CAPITAL LLC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

FORTE CAPITAL LLC /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 7,196 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/21/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.0801 per share and a market cap of $2,348.10Bil. The stock has returned -1.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-book ratio of 40.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.39 and a price-sales ratio of 6.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

FORTE CAPITAL LLC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 7,589 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $130.62 per share and a market cap of $96.08Bil. The stock has returned -6.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

During the quarter, FORTE CAPITAL LLC /ADV bought 7,066 shares of NAS:FANG for a total holding of 34,792. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.78.

On 10/21/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $151.2 per share and a market cap of $26.87Bil. The stock has returned 45.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, FORTE CAPITAL LLC /ADV bought 3,377 shares of NYSE:WST for a total holding of 15,108. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $304.64.

On 10/21/2022, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc traded for a price of $233.25 per share and a market cap of $17.26Bil. The stock has returned -44.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-book ratio of 7.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.52 and a price-sales ratio of 6.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, FORTE CAPITAL LLC /ADV bought 21,296 shares of NYSE:BK for a total holding of 53,493. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 10/21/2022, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $39.735 per share and a market cap of $32.21Bil. The stock has returned -30.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

