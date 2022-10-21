ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1033 SKOKIE BOULEVARD NORTHBROOK, IL 60062

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $363.00Mil. The top holdings were DHR(16.58%), AAPL(8.56%), and BRK.B(7.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 7,542-share investment in ARCA:VGT. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $350.99 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $317.59 per share and a market cap of $38.53Bil. The stock has returned -25.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a price-book ratio of 6.31.

ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 7,742 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 10/21/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $242.4215 per share and a market cap of $176.80Bil. The stock has returned -21.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.23 and a price-sales ratio of 5.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC bought 4,728 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 102,604. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 10/21/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $280.49 per share and a market cap of $619.61Bil. The stock has returned -2.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.43, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 23,460 shares in NAS:MRVL, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.51 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Marvell Technology Inc traded for a price of $38.79 per share and a market cap of $33.00Bil. The stock has returned -41.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.08 and a price-sales ratio of 5.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 2 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $428128.

On 10/21/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $424854.988 per share and a market cap of $619.49Bil. The stock has returned -1.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.43, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.