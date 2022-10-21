Pachira Investments Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $22.00Mil. The top holdings were TBF(38.79%), VTI(14.05%), and LMT(6.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pachira Investments Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 32,195 shares. The trade had a 17.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $341.56 per share and a market cap of $253.41Bil. The stock has returned -16.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 117,766 shares. The trade had a 16.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $91.96 per share and a market cap of $62.11Bil. The stock has returned -17.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 47,802 shares. The trade had a 16.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $229.2 per share and a market cap of $58.20Bil. The stock has returned -16.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

The guru sold out of their 167,139-share investment in NAS:VTIP. Previously, the stock had a 12.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.695 per share and a market cap of $18.29Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:TBF by 100,231 shares. The trade had a 3.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.38.

On 10/21/2022, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury -1x Shares traded for a price of $24.35 per share and a market cap of $577.60Mil. The stock has returned 44.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

