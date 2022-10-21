Selective Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

828 MAIN ST LYNCHBURG, VA 24504

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 791 stocks valued at a total of $233.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(10.73%), FROG(5.24%), and BABA(4.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Selective Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 33,556 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 10/21/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $71.96 per share and a market cap of $191.81Bil. The stock has returned -59.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Selective Wealth Management, Inc. bought 8,527 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 76,247. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $341.56 per share and a market cap of $253.41Bil. The stock has returned -16.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ZEN by 30,493 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.89.

On 10/21/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $76.405 per share and a market cap of $9.44Bil. The stock has returned -42.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -49.28 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Selective Wealth Management, Inc. bought 4,161 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 10,601. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $373.38 per share and a market cap of $280.67Bil. The stock has returned -16.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 20,683 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/21/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $105.835 per share and a market cap of $441.19Bil. The stock has returned 74.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 57.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

